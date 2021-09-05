Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,291,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,167,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,297,860.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,233,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $1,246,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $1,261,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,273,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $1,246,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,229,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,218,600.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

