NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Sells $901,082.88 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $890,722.00.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75.
Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $34.37 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.78.
Several research firms have weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
NETGEAR Company Profile
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
