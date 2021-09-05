NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Sells $901,082.88 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NETGEAR alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $890,722.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $34.37 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.78.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.