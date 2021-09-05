Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells $1,175,295.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $77.98 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $90.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $3,007,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

