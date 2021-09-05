Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells $1,175,295.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $77.98 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $90.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $3,007,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
