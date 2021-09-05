Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Nordstrom worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,011,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JWN opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,708.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

