New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 42,289 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,289 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

