New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $5.51 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 287,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $192,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $249,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher Lapointe bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $49,070.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $102,316.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.16 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.