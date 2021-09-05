Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WABC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.