iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.48% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SDG opened at $100.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.28. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

