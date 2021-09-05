Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 172,659 shares.The stock last traded at $43.49 and had previously closed at $43.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

