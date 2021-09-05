Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,991 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Hexcel worth $16,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

NYSE:HXL opened at $56.50 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

