Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $16,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,092,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 217,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 771.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:SMMD opened at $67.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60.

