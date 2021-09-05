iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $15,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $55.66 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14.

