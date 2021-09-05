NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $91.35 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

