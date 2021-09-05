Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,588,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after buying an additional 407,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

