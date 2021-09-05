Financial Analysis: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) & IDW Media (NYSE:IDW)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Travelzoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Travelzoo and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 1.25% 2,075.95% 0.38% IDW Media -28.17% -49.80% -15.59%

Volatility & Risk

Travelzoo has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travelzoo and IDW Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $53.60 million 2.65 -$13.42 million ($0.62) -19.68 IDW Media $38.16 million 0.94 -$13.80 million N/A N/A

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Travelzoo and IDW Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 3 0 3.00 IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Travelzoo presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.88%. Given Travelzoo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than IDW Media.

Summary

Travelzoo beats IDW Media on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo was founded by Ralph Bartel on May 21, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

