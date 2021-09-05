$980.08 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce sales of $980.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $953.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Snap-on reported sales of $941.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $226.90 on Friday. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 76.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

