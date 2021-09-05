Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $740.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce sales of $740.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $747.28 million and the lowest is $733.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $585.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

FLT opened at $261.92 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after buying an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

