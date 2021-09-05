Creative Planning Purchases 1,135 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amyris were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.