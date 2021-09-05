Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,206,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

