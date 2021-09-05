Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $119.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

