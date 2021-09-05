Mizuho Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $545.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $520.00 to $545.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.88.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $497.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

