Piper Sandler Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $550.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.92 and a 200-day moving average of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

