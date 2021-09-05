Morgan Stanley Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $572.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $555.00 to $572.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.88.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock opened at $497.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.00. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.