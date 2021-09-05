Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE KSU opened at $291.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.32 and a 200-day moving average of $271.47. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.47.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.