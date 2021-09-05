Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 15,717 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9,017.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

