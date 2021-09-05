C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in C&F Financial were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the first quarter worth about $344,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 58.1% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 12,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI opened at $53.01 on Friday. C&F Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $190.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $34.83 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

