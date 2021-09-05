Royal Bank of Canada Takes $42,000 Position in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,238,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $547,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

Global X Cannabis ETF stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.