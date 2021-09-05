Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $295,000 in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

HEES opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.27. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

