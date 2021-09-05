Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after acquiring an additional 341,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,293,000 after buying an additional 3,314,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,285,000 after buying an additional 3,524,073 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

