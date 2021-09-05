Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $256,000 in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $79,925,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ABG opened at $179.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.62. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $216.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

