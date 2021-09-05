Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

