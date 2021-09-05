Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cactus by 157.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

