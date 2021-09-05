Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $283,000 in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $5,242,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after buying an additional 373,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,611 shares of company stock valued at $759,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

