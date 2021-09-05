4,525 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616,770 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $251,804,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $153,758,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $148,178,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,599 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

