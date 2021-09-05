Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,054,000.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

