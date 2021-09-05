Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 in the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.78.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

