Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 861,181 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 861,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUDS. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $19,620,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $14,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $14,578,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $10,334,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $9,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUDS opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

