Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 10,636 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,821 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Bancolombia worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,663 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,447,000 after acquiring an additional 427,766 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.36. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

