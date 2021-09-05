Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.27 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210,607 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $31.94 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

