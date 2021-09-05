Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.