Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Varonis Systems worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,100.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,412. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRNS. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.