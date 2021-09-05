Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,337 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,752.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 112,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 347.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 160.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

NYSE CNQ opened at $34.99 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.