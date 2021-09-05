Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 25,900 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 221.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,889,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parsons by 1,096.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 582,137 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Parsons by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,640,000 after acquiring an additional 515,208 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Parsons by 973.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 375,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,177,000 after acquiring an additional 281,198 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsons news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

