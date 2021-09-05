Loop Capital Boosts CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target to $75.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $60.78.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

