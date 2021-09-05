Morgan Stanley Cuts Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $75.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of DCI opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

