Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.93 Million Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 240,173 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 192,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 86.5% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

IEP opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.76%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -109.14%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

