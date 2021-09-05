Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,953 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $49,603,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $140.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $140.72.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

