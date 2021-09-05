Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,579 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.93% of Salisbury Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $51.50 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $147.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

