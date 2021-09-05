Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.31

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 5109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

