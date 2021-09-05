Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $1.40 Million in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth $320,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

COUR stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $317,692.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $631,790.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 741,821 shares of company stock worth $29,039,566 over the last 90 days.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

